Cadence Bank NA Has $5.17 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 287.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.50. The company had a trading volume of 682,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. The stock has a market cap of $801.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.