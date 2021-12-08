Cadence Bank NA Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of KO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.57. 322,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

