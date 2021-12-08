Cadiz Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

