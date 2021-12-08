Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $20.45. Cadre shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 165 shares traded.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

