Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $963.84

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 963.84 ($12.78) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.67). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.67), with a volume of 361 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 953.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 963.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.43.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.