Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price objective dropped by Pi Financial to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CXB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TSE CXB remained flat at $C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,936. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$99.73 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3274219 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

