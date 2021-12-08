California Orchard Co Plans Dividend of $10.00 (OTC:CAOX)

California Orchard Co (OTC:CAOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Monday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

CAOX opened at $1,000.00 on Wednesday. California Orchard has a 12-month low of $1,000.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

