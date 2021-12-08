Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 44,741 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,913 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

LUV opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.