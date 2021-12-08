Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 20,111 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $53,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.