Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 20,111 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $53,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 64,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

FISV stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.