Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

EXPD stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

