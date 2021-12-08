Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98,015 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.