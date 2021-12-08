Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,583 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

NASDAQ ON opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

