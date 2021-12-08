Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,913 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

LUV stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.