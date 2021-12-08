Cambiar Investors LLC Has $34.42 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.