Cambiar Investors LLC Has $52.10 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $52,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after buying an additional 2,752,237 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

