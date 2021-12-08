Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.32% of Principal Financial Group worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

