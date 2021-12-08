Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

UPS opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

