Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $51,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

