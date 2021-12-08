Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

