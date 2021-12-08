Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

