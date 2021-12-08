Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.06. Camden National shares last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 28,551 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

