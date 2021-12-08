Canaccord Genuity Boosts Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 99

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 98 ($1.30) to GBX 99 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.79. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £127.33 million and a P/E ratio of -25.32.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

