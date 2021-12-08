Canaccord Genuity Boosts Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 99

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 98 ($1.30) to GBX 99 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.
Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.79. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £127.33 million and a P/E ratio of -25.32.
About Equals Group
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.