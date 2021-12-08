Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as high as C$14.82. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 185,976 shares.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.11.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

