Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.95.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,922. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.91. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

