Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,660.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($35.27) and last traded at GBX 2,660 ($35.27), with a volume of 6425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.61).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,423.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,284.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

