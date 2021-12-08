Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,641 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.