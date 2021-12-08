Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

