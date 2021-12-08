Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.21

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and traded as high as $23.69. Canfor shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 5,434 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

