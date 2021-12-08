Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 198 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 155 ($2.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CAPC stock opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.50).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

