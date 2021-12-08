Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $50,417.37 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.92. 1,066,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,528. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,531,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

