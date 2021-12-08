Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.72. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 85,292 shares.

The company has a market cap of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

