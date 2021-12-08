Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.52.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.88. 621,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,721. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.