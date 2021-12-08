Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Cardano has a market cap of $45.99 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.49 or 0.00579673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060456 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,824,240,747 coins and its circulating supply is 33,367,223,340 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

