CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Reaches $33.07 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. CargoX has a market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $15,809.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

