Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Insider Barbara G. Mcclung Purchases 6,127 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) insider Barbara G. Mcclung purchased 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,481.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 197,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,106. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

