Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First American Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in First American Financial by 59.6% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in First American Financial by 53.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First American Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,519. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

