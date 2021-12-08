Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for 4.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 20,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,325. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

