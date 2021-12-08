Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 5,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,535. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

