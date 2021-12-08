Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,347 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up about 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

