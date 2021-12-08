Carry (CRE) Price Down 31.8% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Carry has a market capitalization of $93.19 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013097 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.