Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Up 7.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92. 39,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 593,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

