Cartesi Reaches Market Capitalization of $392.01 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $392.01 million and $68.78 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.77 or 0.08618752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.48 or 1.00276275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,262,731 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.