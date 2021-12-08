Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
