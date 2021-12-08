Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

