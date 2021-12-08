Casper Reaches Market Cap of $499.59 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $499.59 million and approximately $63.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,523,655,755 coins and its circulating supply is 2,779,413,168 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

