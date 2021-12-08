Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 443.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

