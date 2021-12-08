Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.15. 16,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,754,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.