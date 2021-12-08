Castweet Hits Market Cap of $120,977.82 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Castweet has a total market cap of $120,977.82 and $273.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00288270 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

