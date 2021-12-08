Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,063. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

