Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 2.2%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,928,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,079,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,492,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,266,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,540,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

